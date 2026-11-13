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Construction expo pushes for use of local products

Minister calls for gathering of construction-sector businesspeople on a single platform, and the participation of the business community from across the country.

Kafeel Ahmed November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
A three-day construction exhibition organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD)

KARACHI: A three-day construction exhibition organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) opened at Abad House on Monday with 32 stalls representing various companies. Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the event.


Addressing the exhibition, Shah said promoting local industry and using Pakistani products in the construction sector were pressing needs. He said the current global situation had opened up new opportunities for business and investment in Pakistan, and business activities must be supported to take advantage of them.


He termed the prioritization of Pakistani products in construction a welcome step and urged builders, developers, housing societies and the plaza industry to increase their use of local products. A stronger local industry would benefit the national economy, he said.


Shah also stressed the need for private-sector cooperation. He commended the gathering of construction-sector businesspeople on a single platform, and the participation of the business community from across the country.


He said the National Finance Commission award should be followed by further improvements to the Provincial Finance Commission, and added that dialogue could be held on improving the administrative structure.


ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar said the exhibition would provide important business opportunities for builders and developers. He said construction activity would increase due to the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Scheme.


Speaking to media after the inauguration, Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s position on the division of Sindh was unambiguous, and rumours and concerns about the province’s division were baseless. He said President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already made the party’s stance clear on the issue.


“The Sindh Assembly is the assembly that passed the resolution for the creation of Pakistan and has opposed the division of the province on multiple occasions,” Shah said.

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