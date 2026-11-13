Saturday, November 14, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
13-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches

With no proper playgrounds nearby, the children make do with whatever space they can find.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Palestinian children play barefoot in a narrow gap between displacement tents


As the pro-longed war have destroyed much of the sports infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, in displacement camps, narrow spaces between tents have become makeshift football pitches, offering a rare chance for children to enjoy a moment of "normality" amid hardship, CTGN reported.


In one camp, Palestinian children play barefoot in a narrow gap between displacement tents, using the open side of a tent as a goal. With no proper playgrounds nearby, the children make do with whatever space they can find. But playing in a crowded camp comes with challenges, as families struggle to share the limited space.


"We play here in the camp because most football fields have been destroyed or are occupied by displaced families. Sometimes our playing disturbs people, so we don't play very often. We also don’t have proper sports clothes or shoes," said Yazan Al-Haddad, a displaced Palestinian child.


Adults in the camp said it is important that children have a chance to be children, especially amid the hardship of displacement.


"The simplest thing we can offer children is the chance to play. It's one of the most basic things that makes them like children anywhere else in the world. Unfortunately, the space here is extremely limited, and there are virtually no recreational areas across the Gaza Strip," said Abdel Halim, a displaced Palestinian.


Gaza City's main football stadium has been transformed into a displacement camp, with dozens of tents covering the pitch. According to the Palestinian Football Association, 285 sports facilities have been destroyed across the Gaza Strip.


"Over three years of war in Gaza, these children have lost their homes, schools and clubs where they used to play football. They have also lost friends and family members. They now search for any small space to play football, whether in the streets, among the rubble or in displacement camps," said Mustafa Siyam, media director of the association.


For young football enthusiasts, the loss of sports facilities also means fewer opportunities to discover their talents, receive professional training or pursue their dreams of becoming football players.


For Gaza's children, any small space can become a football pitch, but restoring safe places to play remains essential to bringing back a sense of their long-lost childhood.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention

Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh

British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher