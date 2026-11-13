Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches

With no proper playgrounds nearby, the children make do with whatever space they can find.





As the pro-longed war have destroyed much of the sports infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, in displacement camps, narrow spaces between tents have become makeshift football pitches, offering a rare chance for children to enjoy a moment of "normality" amid hardship, CTGN reported.





In one camp, Palestinian children play barefoot in a narrow gap between displacement tents, using the open side of a tent as a goal. With no proper playgrounds nearby, the children make do with whatever space they can find. But playing in a crowded camp comes with challenges, as families struggle to share the limited space.





"We play here in the camp because most football fields have been destroyed or are occupied by displaced families. Sometimes our playing disturbs people, so we don't play very often. We also don’t have proper sports clothes or shoes," said Yazan Al-Haddad, a displaced Palestinian child.





Adults in the camp said it is important that children have a chance to be children, especially amid the hardship of displacement.





"The simplest thing we can offer children is the chance to play. It's one of the most basic things that makes them like children anywhere else in the world. Unfortunately, the space here is extremely limited, and there are virtually no recreational areas across the Gaza Strip," said Abdel Halim, a displaced Palestinian.





Gaza City's main football stadium has been transformed into a displacement camp, with dozens of tents covering the pitch. According to the Palestinian Football Association, 285 sports facilities have been destroyed across the Gaza Strip.





"Over three years of war in Gaza, these children have lost their homes, schools and clubs where they used to play football. They have also lost friends and family members. They now search for any small space to play football, whether in the streets, among the rubble or in displacement camps," said Mustafa Siyam, media director of the association.





For young football enthusiasts, the loss of sports facilities also means fewer opportunities to discover their talents, receive professional training or pursue their dreams of becoming football players.





For Gaza's children, any small space can become a football pitch, but restoring safe places to play remains essential to bringing back a sense of their long-lost childhood.