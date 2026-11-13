Pfizer to stop selling Premarin menopause products in Canada

Premarin vaginal cream, used to treat symptoms of menopause, has been in shortage in Canada since June, and no further batches will be supplied.

Pfizer will no longer sell its hormone replacement therapy in Canada

Pfizer will no longer sell its hormone replacement therapy Premarin in Canada following an internal review, the company confirmed Thursday.





Premarin vaginal cream, used to treat symptoms of menopause, has been in shortage in Canada since June, and no further batches will be supplied, Pfizer Canada told Reuters.





The decision was not related to any new safety, efficacy or quality concerns, Pfizer said, adding that other treatment options are available in Canada.





Existing inventories of Premarin tablets in 0.3 milligram, 0.625 mg and 1.25 mg strengths are expected to last until about mid-2027, though stocks could run out sooner if demand increases, the company said.





The discontinuation comes as demand for hormone replacement therapy has been rising, particularly in the United States, where prescriptions have increased following the Food and Drug Administration's November 2025 removal of long-standing safety warnings from the treatments.





Other hormone therapy products used to treat menopause symptoms are also facing supply constraints in Canada. Earlier this month, Health Canada said certain strengths of estradiol transdermal patches made by Bayer and Sandoz were in short supply, with intermittent shortages expected to continue until early 2027.





The loss of Premarin products, alongside shortages of some estradiol patches, could add to pressure on Canada's menopause drug supply.





The move follows a separate supply disruption in India, where Pfizer suspended sales of Premarin vaginal cream in July, Reuters reported at the time. The company had said it was exploring options to resume supplies.





Pfizer said its latest decision applies only to Canada and declined to comment on supply situations in other markets.





Premarin contains a mixture of estrogen hormones and is prescribed to treat vaginal dryness, painful intercourse and other symptoms of menopause caused by declining estrogen levels. The cream and tablets are sold globally, including in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.





Premarin Intravenous, used in hospitals to treat abnormal uterine bleeding due to hormonal imbalance, is not affected.