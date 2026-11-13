Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles

Memon said saving government resources is among the government's priorities and that steps are being taken to reduce expenses while protecting the environment

gradual transition to EVs will also reduce the daily expenses of government departments.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to gradually transition traditional vehicles used in government departments to electric vehicles, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced.





The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Austerity, chaired by Memon, with Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, relevant provincial secretaries and other officials in attendance.





Memon said saving government resources is among the government's priorities and that steps are being taken to reduce expenses while protecting the environment.





"The Sindh government wants electric vehicles to be given preference over traditional vehicles in future vehicle purchases," Memon said, adding that the entire system of government vehicles should gradually be shifted to environmentally friendly technology.





The meeting reviewed the reduction of government expenses, fuel savings and the vehicle requirements of various departments, and decided on the purchase of vehicles for the Home Department, the Anti-Corruption Establishment, and universities and boards.





Officials decided that electric vehicles will be given preference in vehicle purchases for government departments. Memon said promoting EV use in government vehicles will reduce fuel expenses and ease the burden on the government treasury.





"The future belongs to EV vehicles," Memon said. "The Sindh government wants government institutions to also adopt environmentally friendly technology and reduce dependence on traditional fuel."





He said the gradual transition to EVs will also reduce the daily expenses of government departments.





Nasir Hussain Shah said smoke emitted by traditional vehicles affects the urban environment and atmosphere, and that the use of electric vehicles is also being promoted in local government institutions.