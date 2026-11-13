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Karachi has a 35% chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon

According to PMD forecast, the city is likely to remain partly cloudy Friday, with chances of isolated drizzle or light rain.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Karachi has a 35% chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon

KARACHI: Karachi has a 35% chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon, peaking around 2 p.m., according to Google Weather.


Light rain and drizzle are expected at isolated places in Karachi on Friday, while most parts of Sindh are likely to experience dry and cool weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said earlier.


In its weather outlook, the Met department said a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country, bringing the possibility of light rain to Karachi, Dadu, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro and Thatta districts.


The city was forecast to remain partly cloudy Friday, with chances of isolated drizzle or light rain.


The maximum temperature in Karachi was expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius over the next three days, while the minimum temperature was forecast to range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius.


The department said dry weather with cool nights was likely to prevail across most parts of Sindh, while misty mornings were expected in the province's plains.


Karachi and other parts of Sindh have been experiencing foggy and misty conditions during the transition to winter. Earlier this month, the PMD warned of reduced visibility in Karachi during early morning hours, with visibility falling to 2.5 kilometers on Nov. 9. The Met department forecast further morning fog in the city, while similar conditions were expected in other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mithi and Thatta.


Sindh recorded the country's largest rainfall deficit during the 2026 monsoon season, receiving 50.8% less rain than normal between July and September, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department data.


Karachi faced an even greater shortfall, with rainfall 92% below normal during the period. The department attributed the below-normal monsoon activity partly to the El Niño weather pattern, which can influence rainfall distribution across South Asia.


Karachi also experienced its weakest monsoon in nearly three decades this year, with the likelihood of significant rainfall remaining low toward the end of the season. A report published by The Express Tribune on Aug. 31 said prospects of substantial showers in September had diminished, with the city relying largely on the development of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea for meaningful rainfall.

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