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Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy

According to the Vatican Press Office, the meeting took place at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima and lasted more than an hour.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LIMA: Pope Leo XIV has met six people who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy and members of religious institutions in Peru, listening to their painful experiences during a visit to the South American country.


According to the Vatican Press Office, the meeting took place at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima and lasted more than an hour.


The Vatican said the pope met each of the six survivors individually and heard accounts of the abuse they suffered, along with the pain and difficulties they had endured.


The discussions also focused on measures to ensure survivors are heard, establish the facts, support their psychological and emotional recovery, and create a safe environment within the Church.


Pope Leo thanked the survivors for sharing their testimonies and expressed his compassion not only for the six people he met but also for others whose experiences he could not hear in person.


The Catholic Church has faced longstanding criticism over sexual abuse by clergy and the institutional response to such cases.


The pope's latest meetings are being viewed in the context of efforts to listen to survivors and strengthen accountability, transparency and safeguarding measures within the Church.

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