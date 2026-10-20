Haaland buys Abu Dhabi waterfront villa in Manchester City-branded development

Father and son become homeowners in Yas Canal project

ABU DHABI: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has bought a five-bedroom waterfront villa in Abu Dhabi, joining his father, former City player Alfie Haaland, as a homeowner in the club’s first branded residential development.





Ohana Development announced the purchase during the launch of the second phase of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana on Oct. 12. The developer said the villa was intended for Haaland and his family but did not disclose the sale price.afp+1





Five-bedroom villas at the project have an average price of 10.7 million UAE dirhams, or about $2.9 million — roughly KSh 376 million. That figure is a reported market valuation, not a confirmed transaction.





A family purchase





Alfie Haaland, who played for Manchester City, also has bought a home in the same community. Erling Haaland said in a video message that the two would be neighbors in Abu Dhabi, although the developer has not said whether their properties are adjacent.





“I just got a house and so did my father,” Haaland said, according to the project’s website.





About the development





Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana is being built along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island. The project is planned to include more than 2,000 residences, including townhouses, duplexes, apartments, waterfront penthouses and villas.afp+1





The development is scheduled for phased delivery by 2029. Planned amenities include a Manchester City training academy, football pitches, a skate park, a karting track and a marina sports club.tuko.co+1





The site is close to Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit. Former City manager Pep Guardiola has been associated with the project as brand ambassador.





Haaland’s property portfolio





The Abu Dhabi purchase adds the United Arab Emirates to the countries where Haaland has been linked to real estate.





In England, he reportedly owns a four-storey, 10-bedroom mansion in Cheshire valued at about KSh 1 billion. He has also been linked to a luxury home on Marbella’s Golden Mile in Spain, though that purchase has not been conclusively confirmed.





In Norway, reports have linked Haaland to an apartment in Oslo’s Sommerro development and two apartments in his hometown of Bryne, one previously associated with his father.















