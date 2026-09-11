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Norway’s Princess Astrid Maud Ingeborg dies at 94

Princess Astrid Maud Ingeborg was born on Feb. 12, 1932, the second daughter of King Olav V and Crown Princess Märtha.

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

OSLO: Princess Astrid of Norway, the eldest sister of the late King Harald V, died at the age of 94, the royal palace announced Friday.

Her death came just two days after she attended her brother’s state funeral at Oslo Cathedral.

Princess Astrid Maud Ingeborg was born on Feb. 12, 1932, the second daughter of King Olav V and Crown Princess Märtha. After her mother died in 1954, Astrid, then 22, served as Norway’s First Lady until 1968, when her brother Harald married Sonja Haraldsen.

Astrid married businessman Johan Martin Ferner in 1961. The couple had five children: Cathrine, Benedikte, Alexander, Elisabeth and Carl-Christian.

Although she later reduced her official duties, Princess Astrid remained active as a patron of charitable causes, particularly organizations supporting children with reading and writing difficulties.

King Haakon paid tribute to his aunt in a statement, describing her as a warm and dutiful representative of the royal family and an important source of support for the family.

Princess Astrid had suffered from several health problems in 2026, including pneumonia and heart failure. She required a temporary pacemaker to treat her heart condition.

Her final public appearance was at King Harald’s funeral, where she arrived in a wheelchair.

King Haakon ordered flags at the Royal Palace to be flown at half-staff following her death.

Princess Astrid’s death marks another major loss for Norway’s royal family, coming just 14 days after the death of King Harald.


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