‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’

The big question now is whether Black Love can capture the same emotional intensity that made Kara Sevda a worldwide sensation.

The Turkish drama fever is heating up again, and this time, an iconic love story is ready for its Arabic-language revival. The first look for "Black Love (Hub Aswad)" has sparked fresh excitement across the entertainment scene, bringing Syrian star Samer Ismail, Lebanese actress Valerie Abou Chacra and actor Yamen Al-Hajali together for a highly anticipated adaptation of the internationally acclaimed Turkish drama Kara Sevda.





Produced by MBC Studios, the 90-episode romantic drama is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 18, 2026, introducing Arabic-speaking audiences to a story of forbidden love, family rivalries and the devastating price of desire.

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Black Love is turning heads by bringing together some of the most recognizable names in Syrian and Lebanese television. Ismail takes the lead as Fares, Abou Chacra plays Lana, and Al-Hajali steps into the role of Majd, setting the stage for a romantic rivalry packed with emotional tension.





The ensemble also features Ward Al-Khal as Nadia, alongside Leen Gharra, Majd Fadda, Ayman Abdel Salam, Abdulhakim Qatifan, Talal Al-Jurdi, Darina Al-Jundi, Sasha Dahdouh and Nahla Daoud.





According to entertainment database elCinema, the principal characters will drive a story shaped by love, ambition and complicated family relationships. The series has plenty of room to explore the characters' secrets, shifting loyalties and life-changing decisions.





At the heart of Black Love is a relationship that challenges the boundaries of social class and family expectations. Fares comes from a modest background, while Lana belongs to a wealthy family.

Their romance brings two very different worlds together, but their future becomes increasingly uncertain as family interests, financial power and personal ambitions threaten to pull them apart.





Enter Majd, whose involvement adds another layer of jealousy, rivalry and competing interests to the already complicated love story.





The series draws on the emotional ingredients that made its Turkish predecessor a global favorite, including forbidden romance, family conflict, unexpected twists and characters forced to choose between their hearts and their circumstances.





For longtime fans of Turkish television, the remake carries the weight of a beloved international hit. The original Kara Sevda, also known internationally as Endless Love and sometimes translated as Blind Love, starred Burak Özçivit as Kemal and Neslihan Atagül as Nihan. The series aired from 2015 to 2017 and won audiences over with its emotionally charged romance and tangled family drama.

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Its international success reached a major milestone in 2017, when this drama won the International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela. Now, Black Love aims to bring that powerful story to Arabic-speaking viewers through a new cast, localized character names and a regional dramatic sensibility.





The adaptation retains the central themes of love, inequality and family power struggles while giving the story a fresh identity for a new audience.





The excitement surrounding Black Love has been building since production began in Istanbul in late 2025. Filming continued in Turkey for several months, with the production team using locations associated with the original series to preserve some of its distinctive visual atmosphere.





In August 2026, the UAE newspaper Al Khaleej reported that filming had wrapped in Turkey, with the production moving into editing and postproduction.

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Ward Al-Khal also spoke about her role, revealing that the character held personal significance for her because certain aspects reminded her of her late mother, Maha Bayrakdar. She described the experience as enjoyable while keeping details about the character largely under wraps.





The big question now is whether Black Love can capture the same emotional intensity that made Kara Sevda a worldwide sensation. Its success, however, will depend on how effectively the new version balances the original's dramatic appeal with its own identity.