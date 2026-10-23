Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, as flights cancelled

The forecast track showed Champi passing just off northeastern Taiwan late Friday before turning north toward the Chinese coast and eventually moving into southern Japan.

TAIPEI: Nearly all of Taiwan shut down Friday as Typhoon Champi approached, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that killed one person and injured 163 others.





Champi, once a super typhoon and one of the strongest storms in the Pacific this year, was still packing gusts of about 191 kph (119 mph) near its center, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. The storm was about 170 kilometers (106 miles) east of Taiwan on Friday.





The forecast track showed Champi passing just off northeastern Taiwan late Friday before turning north toward the Chinese coast and eventually moving into southern Japan. CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng told Reuters that direct landfall could not be ruled out if the storm "stalls, loops, or wobbles from side to side" on approach.





"The storm's wind radius is quite large, among the bigger ones in recent years," Liu said. "If the storm slows down, the strong winds will affect Taiwan for longer."





Authorities said 2,639 people were evacuated from mountainous areas. Taipower reported that more than 77,000 homes lost power, though electricity had been restored to most. The injury count was revised down from 171.





Taiwan's financial markets closed Friday, and the transport ministry canceled all 262 domestic flights and 717 international flights. The north-south high-speed rail service operated as usual, and public transport in Taipei ran with reduced service.





TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said operations remained normal with no significant impact.





Coastal towns received mobile phone alerts warning of gusts exceeding 150 kph (93 mph) and urging residents to seek immediate shelter. Nearly a meter (3 feet) of rain was forecast for northern mountain areas, including around Taipei.





In the northeastern county of Yilan, where winds and heavy showers were intensifying, authorities distributed sandbags and placed amphibious vehicles and inflatable rescue boats on standby.





"When necessary, the military will come in to help people, including using amphibious vehicles for evacuations or disaster relief," said Lee Ming-chen, head of the port town of Suao, which was badly flooded in previous typhoons.





In the northern port city of Keelung, boat owners hurried to secure their vessels.





"It's not that severe; I'm just worried that there will be flooding. Keelung has seen a lot of flooding this year," said construction worker Liu Yu-en, 18.





Weather experts said the storm's radius of about 320 kilometers (200 miles) was large enough to cover most of Taiwan, and its impact could last nearly two days.





Only the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which sit next to the Chinese coast, opened schools and offices as normal.





Taiwan is generally well prepared for typhoons, which keeps casualties low. Although more common in summer, the storms can strike in autumn too.





The typhoon was forecast to first pass over Japan's westernmost inhabited island, Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.