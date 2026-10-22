Thursday, October 22, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 22, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
23-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.64 PKR
Rs. 391.75/ltr
Headlines
Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026

The announcement came as the bank reported a 13% increase in profit during the third quarter of its financial year.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: British bank Barclays plans to cut 5,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2026 as it seeks to reduce costs, streamline operations and increase its use of artificial intelligence.


The announcement came as the bank reported a 13% increase in profit during the third quarter of its financial year.


In a statement, Barclays said the job cuts were part of efforts to simplify its operations and improve efficiency through technology and AI.


About 60% of the positions being eliminated are in support functions, where AI has helped improve employee productivity, according to the statement.


The bank said it had already eliminated 1,000 positions, with a further 4,000 cuts planned by the end of the year.


The reductions will amount to about 5% of Barclays’ global workforce.


The move will also mark the conclusion of a three-year cost-cutting drive as financial institutions increasingly adopt AI and automation to improve productivity and reduce operating expenses.

Recommended

Barclays upgrades Pakistan sovereign bonds, as economic outlook improves

Barclays upgrades Pakistan sovereign bonds, as economic outlook improves
Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26

KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
LPG hits Rs600 per kg as food prices surge across Pakistan

LPG hits Rs600 per kg as food prices surge across Pakistan
Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading

Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading
PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026

PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026