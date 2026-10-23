Trump renews feud with LeBron James, accuses NBA star of disrespecting national anthem

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Headlines
Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Trump renews feud with LeBron James, accuses NBA star of disrespecting national anthem

President says James should apologize to soldiers and heroes; James has not publicly responded.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

President Donald Trump renewed his public feud with LeBron James on Oct. 22, accusing the NBA superstar of disrespecting the national anthem and calling him “a terrible person” and “a completely disgraceful individual.”


In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said James was “disrespecting our country” during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and said James “should apologize to the great American soldiers and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. flag and all the values our country represents.”


The post included video that Trump said showed James on Oct. 20 appearing to practice golf swings and jump shots while the anthem played before a game.


James, a four-time NBA champion and one of the most prominent athlete-activists in the United States, has clashed publicly with Trump for years. He supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and campaigned with her.


In 2017, after Trump criticized NFL players who protested racial injustice, James said Trump “tried to use sports to divide us” and added, “I will not allow a single person, no matter how much power they hold, to use sports as a means to divide people.” That year he also referred to Trump on Twitter as “U bum.”


In 2020, when NBA players knelt during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination, Trump said, “When I see players taking a knee, I just turn off the TV.” James responded, “I don’t think the basketball world would miss him if he doesn’t watch the games.”


The dispute has continued in recent months. In July, asked whether he considered James or Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time, Trump chose Jordan and said, “LeBron might be a racist, or maybe he just hates Trump.”


Neither James nor his representatives had publicly responded to Trump’s latest post as of Oct. 22.

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