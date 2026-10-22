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Punjab educational boards announce class 11 results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore reported a pass rate of 60.03%.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Educational boards across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, announced the results of their annual Class 11 examinations on Thursday, with pass rates varying across the province.


The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore reported a pass rate of 60.03%. Of the 165,245 candidates who appeared for the examinations, 99,191 passed.


In Faisalabad, 65,178 of the 105,663 candidates passed, recording a success rate of 61.68%, according to the local education board.


The Rawalpindi education board reported a pass rate of 54.23%. Of the 55,834 candidates who took the examination, 30,280 passed, while 25,554 failed.


The Sargodha board recorded a higher overall pass rate of 68.70%, with 17,288 of the 25,166 candidates passing the examination.


In Sargodha, students from private educational institutions achieved a pass rate of 73.91%, compared with 63.25% for students from government institutions.


Among private candidates, 782 of the 1,448 students passed, resulting in a pass rate of 54.01%.

How to Check Class 11 Results


Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of their respective educational board and entering their roll number and other required details.


Candidates can also obtain their results through SMS by sending their roll number to 800293.


The boards will also upload PDF copies of the complete results gazette to their official websites.

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