Trump honors Musk with science medal, calls him a modern-day Thomas Edison

Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science during the event.

Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science at a White House technology summit.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reportedly honored Elon Musk on Oct. 9, 2026, at a White House technology summit, praising the billionaire entrepreneur as a “genius” and a modern-day Thomas Edison for his role in advancing technology through companies such as SpaceX and Tesla.





The ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in the technology industry as the Trump administration emphasized the need to keep the United States ahead in artificial intelligence, engineering and other advanced technologies.





According to the report, Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science during the event. The recognition highlighted Musk’s work in the technology sector and his influence on the development.

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Musk was not the only industry leader recognized at the summit. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell were also among the technology leaders named in the report.

The event also signaled a renewed working relationship between Trump and Musk after a period of public disagreements. Their renewed cooperation reflects a shared focus on strengthening American technology and competing with other countries in key industries.





Artificial intelligence and advanced engineering were central themes of the gathering. The administration and industry leaders emphasized the importance of innovation in maintaining the country’s global competitiveness.





The reported ceremony highlights the growing role of major technology companies in discussions about U.S. innovation, economic strength and technological leadership.