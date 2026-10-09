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PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa US, Russian officials discussed bringing American investor into Nord Stream pipelines Lucky Cement led consortium submits bid interest for Pakistan's GEPCO privatization World Bank: Pakistan emerging as major AI services provider in MENAAP region IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement unlocking $1.21 billion in financing PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa US, Russian officials discussed bringing American investor into Nord Stream pipelines Lucky Cement led consortium submits bid interest for Pakistan's GEPCO privatization World Bank: Pakistan emerging as major AI services provider in MENAAP region IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement unlocking $1.21 billion in financing

PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict

On Wednesday, three people were killed in attacks on two Saudi international airports, including one in the capital, Riyadh, after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have fired on both transport hubs.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines on Friday temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, citing the situation in the Middle East, a spokesperson said.


The airline urged passengers to contact the PIA call center to check the latest status of their flights.


The announcement came as fighting between Saudi and Houthi forces intensified.


On Wednesday, three people were killed in attacks on two Saudi international airports, including one in the capital, Riyadh, after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have fired on both transport hubs.


A Pakistani was injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport, along with five Saudi citizens and two Egyptians.


Riyadh's airport was attacked again Thursday, causing catastrophic damage to a plane.


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to the Gulf state's "sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" under the Makkah Defense Alliance.


The defense pact, which also includes Turkiye, was signed Aug. 7 and aims to strengthen collective deterrence and empower its signatory states to treat an attack against one as an attack against all.


Pakistan, along with Turkiye, agreed Monday to deploy military forces and capabilities rapidly in Saudi Arabia.


Soon after the U.S.-Iran war began, PIA suspended flights to several Gulf countries on March 1, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait. At the time, the airline said it would not suspend flights to Saudi Arabia.

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