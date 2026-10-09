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Two explosions rock Hamilton homes, leaving three people hospitalized Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize for decades of human rights advocacy Pakistan vows to defend Saudi Arabia under joint defense pact, DG ISPR says PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa Two explosions rock Hamilton homes, leaving three people hospitalized Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize for decades of human rights advocacy Pakistan vows to defend Saudi Arabia under joint defense pact, DG ISPR says PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines Trump says U.S. won't attack Iran before midterms PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize for decades of human rights advocacy

Navi Pillay's career has included efforts to strengthen international justice and address serious human rights violations.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO: Navi Pillay, a South African lawyer and former international judge, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her decades of work defending human rights, promoting international justice and supporting efforts to build lasting peace, according to the report.


The Norwegian Nobel Committee reportedly recognized Pillay for her long-standing commitment to holding governments and political leaders accountable for their actions while standing up for people affected by violence, injustice and conflict.


The committee highlighted her career, which began with defending Nelson Mandela and other opponents of South Africa’s former apartheid system before she went on to serve in major international judicial roles.

Pillay’s work, the committee said, reflects a consistent commitment to justice and a strong moral foundation throughout her career.


Pillay also chaired a United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The commission’s report, released last year, accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim Israel rejected.


Her work on international investigations has placed her at the center of debates over accountability, human rights and the application of international law during armed conflicts.


Navi Pillay was born in Durban, South Africa, she became known for her legal work during the struggle against apartheid regime by representing and supporting political dissidents. In 1967 she became the first woman to start a law practice in Natal Province.


As a member of the Women's National Coalition, she contributed significantly to drafting South Africa's post-apartheid Constitution, especially working on equality clauses. She later served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which investigated crimes committed during the 1994 genocide.


Her career has included efforts to strengthen international justice and address serious human rights violations.

The Nobel Peace Prize includes a cash award of approximately $1.2 million, according to the report. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Oslo on Dec. 10.


The previous year’s prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in recognition of her work supporting democratic rights, according to the report.

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