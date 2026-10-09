PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia, pledges solidarity under Makkah Defense Pact

The defence pact, which also includes Turkiye, was signed on August 7 and aims to strengthen collective deterrence, with signatory states treating an attack against one as an attack against all.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned recent Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to the kingdom's "sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.





In a post on X, the premier condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, noting resulting civilian casualties. He commended the "vigilance and professionalism" of the Saudi armed forces and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for intercepting ballistic missiles.

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The defence pact, which also includes Turkiye, was signed on August 7 and aims to strengthen collective deterrence, with signatory states treating an attack against one as an attack against all.





"In line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defence Committee, our commitment to the Kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security is resolute," Sharif wrote on X, adding that Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia's right to self-defence.





He called on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks. "We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats."





On Thursday, the Houthis claimed they had struck the Saudi capital's main international airport with a ballistic missile. The attacks came as the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on the kingdom and are targeting its ships in the Red Sea. Both sides have claimed strikes on each other as tensions remain high.





On Wednesday, Saudi authorities said three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks on two of the kingdom's international airports, including in Riyadh, after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have fired on both transport hubs. A Saudi-led coalition backing pro-government forces in Yemen said on X that it "destroyed the ballistic missile launch platform" used in the attack on Riyadh.





The Houthis, who control most of Yemen's northwest, are battling for territory against Saudi-backed forces after the civil war reignited in July, when they captured swathes of coastal land. Yemen's internationally recognized government this week declared a major counter-offensive and said Houthi fighters were pushed out of strategic areas on the Red Sea and the port city of Mocha. But the Houthis say they are holding their territory, and military sources from both sides contacted by AFP have not reported any major changes on the ground.





Against this backdrop, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.





On October 5, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye agreed to the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities in the kingdom during an emergency meeting of the Makkah Defence Alliance in Riyadh.





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was part of Pakistan's delegation, said in a telephone interview with Geo News that both Turkiye and Pakistan had a "presence in theatre," but only Saudi troops were involved in combat operations.





On September 18, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan would go to "any extent" to defend the Gulf state, adding that Islamabad's commitment to the kingdom's security is "unconditional."





Asif has also reaffirmed that Pakistan will "practically and diplomatically" stand by Saudi Arabia against Yemen's Houthi rebels if the situation escalates, saying Pakistan would fulfill all its obligations under the Makkah Defence Alliance in accordance with the agreement between the three countries.





At the same time, Pakistan has asserted that the alliance is intended for collective deterrence and is defensive in nature.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan's Information Ministry rejected a New York Times report claiming Pakistan Air Force jets were used against Yemen's Houthis, calling it "fake and fabricated." The report, published Oct. 7 and citing an unnamed source, emerged as fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalates.

The Information Ministry said the story attributing the use of PAF aircraft against the Houthis was fake and fabricated. It urged international media to avoid speculative reporting on Pakistan's military forces under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, and said authorities concerned would provide details of any deployment, if necessary.