Karachi’s Burns Road set for pedestrian-friendly makeover to preserve historic charm

According to Asif Haider Shah, local residents and business representatives have been consulted about the proposal.

KARACHI: Karachi’s iconic Burns Road could soon become a more walkable and attractive destination as architect Yasmeen Lari unveils a redevelopment plan designed to preserve the historic food street’s cultural heritage while improving public facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses.





Lari presented the proposed redevelopment model at a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, who said the project aims to protect its traditional identity while creating a more organized and pedestrian-friendly environment.





The plan focuses on improving the street for pedestrians while maintaining the historic character and traditional atmosphere that make Burns Road one of Karachi’s well-known food destinations.





Asif Haider Shah said the redevelopment would enhance the experience for visitors and create a more welcoming environment for residents and business owners. The project also aims to improve public amenities without compromising the area’s cultural and historical significance.





According to Asif Haider Shah, local residents and business representatives have been consulted about the proposal. Karachi Mayor and the relevant municipal town administration are also aligned with the initiative.





The proposed transformation seeks to balance urban improvement with heritage preservation, potentially giving one of Karachi’s most recognizable streets a renewed look while retaining the character that has made it a popular destination for generations. Further implementation details and a project timeline were not provided in the announcement.