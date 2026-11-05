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Pakistan to host Mineral Investment Forum in Islamabad on Nov 12-13

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are among the key speakers at the forum.

Web Desk November 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26) at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on November 12-13, with global investors, mining companies and international experts expected to attend.


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are among the key speakers at the forum.


Federal Energy Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has invited international investors and mining companies to participate in the event, saying the government is providing a transparent and investor-friendly environment to promote investment in the minerals sector.


Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak has also invited global investors and mining experts to visit Islamabad for the forum.


PMIF26 will feature sessions on developing Pakistan’s mineral sector, adopting modern technologies, training the workforce and increasing women’s participation in the industry.


The forum will focus on geological surveys, data sharing and international technical cooperation to identify and assess Pakistan’s mineral resources.


A special session will examine national capacity-building initiatives for major mining projects, including Reko Diq. Discussions will also cover security, environmental protection and building trust among local communities affected by mining projects.


More than 50 research papers on Pakistan’s minerals and geology will be presented at the technical conference.


The event will also feature an international exhibition, a Mineral Expo and a European Pavilion showcasing modern mining machinery, mineral samples and technologies.





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