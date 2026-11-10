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Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye to attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit Anthropic IPO targets up to $1.4 trillion valuation 8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children Microsoft opposes US ban on Chinese AI data center components IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye to attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit Anthropic IPO targets up to $1.4 trillion valuation 8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children Microsoft opposes US ban on Chinese AI data center components IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye to attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Türkiye Amna Baloch

Web Desk November 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Gokhan Yazgi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye upon arrival at Antalya.


ANTALYA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, on Tuesday to participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).


Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Türkiye Amna Baloch and senior Turkish officials.


During the summit, Shehbaz Sharif will address world leaders, highlighting Pakistan’s climate priorities and calling for stronger global action and international cooperation to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.


He will also address a high-level dialogue on clean energy transition and electrification titled “35 by 35: Powering the Future.”


On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.


A Pakistan Pavilion has also been established at the COP31 venue, where 54 events will be organised on various climate-related themes.


Pakistan has played an active role in international climate diplomacy, including contributing to efforts that led to the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund during COP27.

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