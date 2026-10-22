PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP

The prime minister had also announced plans to establish Danish schools in Bajaur, Lakki Marwat and Chitral.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs160 billion development package for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 70% of the funds allocated to the province’s merged districts and the remaining 30% to other districts, according to the provincial information adviser.





Samar Haroon Bilour told that after a meeting of the federal Apex Committee that the session was held in a cordial atmosphere and focused on the future course of action.





She said Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and other officials discussed plans to address the province’s development needs and security challenges. The federal government would meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s requirements using its own resources, she added.





Bilour said the prime minister had also announced plans to establish Danish schools in Bajaur, Lakki Marwat and Chitral, as well as a technical institute in Dera Ismail Khan.





She said the government would strengthen the operational capacity of the provincial police and ensure that the requirements of the police and Counter Terrorism Department were met on a priority basis as part of efforts to combat terrorism.





During the meeting, Sharif referred to the families of Bilour and federal minister Amir Muqam in the context of the fight against terrorism.





Bilour said the sacrifices of martyrs from both families were paid tribute at the session. She added that it was her first time attending a federal Apex Committee meeting and that she was impressed by the proceedings.





She also said Field Marshal Asim Munir had given a detailed briefing on the threats facing the country.