President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the country's overall political, economic and security situation.





LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed their resolve to work together for economic stability and national development during a meeting in Lahore.





The two leaders held detailed discussions on the country's overall political, economic and security situation.





Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the president on his recent visit to Türkiye and participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).





The meeting also reviewed cooperation among coalition partners, continuation of the consultation process and progress on public welfare initiatives.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure economic stability and accelerate the pace of development in the country.





National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah and MNA Mian Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also attended the meeting.