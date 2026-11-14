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President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs, health risks and five foods to eat Security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs, health risks and five foods to eat Security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the country's overall political, economic and security situation.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif


LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed their resolve to work together for economic stability and national development during a meeting in Lahore.


The two leaders held detailed discussions on the country's overall political, economic and security situation.


Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the president on his recent visit to Türkiye and participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).


The meeting also reviewed cooperation among coalition partners, continuation of the consultation process and progress on public welfare initiatives.


Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure economic stability and accelerate the pace of development in the country.


National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah and MNA Mian Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also attended the meeting.

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