Hackers target blood storage systems at French blood bank

According to French authorities, hackers attempted to manipulate refrigeration system settings related to temperature control and defrosting.

PARIS: A cyberattack targeting cold storage systems used by France’s national blood bank disrupted temperature control mechanisms at three plasma storage facilities, but no blood products or samples were damaged, authorities said Thursday.





The attack took place on Nov. 2, 2026, targeting plasma storage facilities at three locations across France.





According to French authorities, hackers attempted to manipulate refrigeration system settings related to temperature control and defrosting, potentially raising temperatures inside the storage facilities to dangerously high levels.





The French National Blood Service said the attack affected systems responsible for regulating temperatures in cold storage rooms used to preserve blood and plasma products.





However, automated monitoring and alarm systems immediately detected the unusual changes, prompting staff to take emergency measures.





Personnel either transferred plasma products to secure locations or took other steps to ensure their safety, preventing any damage.





The affected facilities stored plasma bags used for blood transfusions as well as plasma intended for the manufacture of medicines.





France’s national blood service confirmed that no blood products were lost or compromised in the incident and that no patients were placed at risk.