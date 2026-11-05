Gold price surges by Rs9600 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs8,230 to Rs373,487.

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan jumped by Rs9,600 per tola on Thursday, taking the price to Rs435,636, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association.





The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs8,230 to Rs373,487.





In the international market, gold prices rose by $96 to $4,131 per ounce.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation and political or economic uncertainty.





Pakistan has revised its gold pricing mechanism, under which local rates are set at $20 per ounce above the international market price.





Earlier, Gold prices surged in local and international markets on Wednesday, with the precious metal gaining Rs13,900 per tola in Pakistan following a sharp increase in global bullion rates.





According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs13,900 to Rs426,003 in the local market.





Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs11,917 to reach Rs356,257.





The increase in domestic gold prices came amid a rally in the international bullion market, where gold gained $139 per ounce to reach $4,035.