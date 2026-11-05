Arafat Minhas nominated for ICC men’s player of the month award

Minhas played a key role in Pakistan’s title-winning campaign, delivering important contributions with both bat and ball.

DUBAI: Pakistan’s young all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2026 following his impressive performances in the home ODI tri-nation series.





Minhas played a key role in Pakistan’s title-winning campaign, delivering important contributions with both bat and ball.





The all-rounder, who made his ODI debut against Australia earlier this year, claimed nine wickets in the tournament, including six against England. He also scored 149 runs in five innings at an average of 29.80.





His standout performance came against England, when he took 6-40 and scored 59 runs. His bowling figures were the second-best by a Pakistani bowler in an ODI on home soil.





Minhas continued his impressive form in the final against Sri Lanka, scoring 61 off just 31 balls to help Pakistan chase a target of 326 and lift the trophy. His all-round contributions earned him the Player of the Series award.





South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen and West Indies captain Shai Hope are the other nominees for the October award.





Jansen earned his nomination after helping South Africa secure a 2-1 Test series victory over Australia in the three-match World Test Championship series.





His most impressive performance came in the second Test, where he scored 85 runs and claimed six wickets to guide South Africa to an innings-and-31-run victory. He also scored another half-century and took three wickets in the series-deciding third Test, moving to the top of the ICC Men’s Test all-rounder rankings.





Hope completed the nominations following a productive month with the bat against India in the ODI and T20I series.





He scored an unbeaten 162 in the third ODI in New Chandigarh, helping West Indies chase a target of 352 — their highest successful run chase in the format.





The West Indies captain also scored two centuries in the five-match T20I series, including an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls in the fourth match.