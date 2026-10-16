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Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad

Milton, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is known for his strong throwing arm.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad as they deal with the absence of starter Jalen Hurts, who has been ruled out for Week 6 after doctors detected a superficial blood clot in his leg.

Milton, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is known for his strong throwing arm. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots, he was traded to Dallas last year and subsequently joined the Cowboys’ practice squad after failing to make their initial 53-man roster this season.

The quarterback has yet to start an NFL game. He has appeared in five contests, completing 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Milton’s move to Philadelphia could reduce the likelihood of a reunion between the Eagles and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who was released earlier this month and is reportedly considering multiple offers.

Hurts’ absence follows a follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday that showed movement in the small blood clot. According to the Eagles, the quarterback initially sought treatment for his calf on Oct. 8 after being cleated during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

An ultrasound conducted on Oct. 10 detected the clot. The team said medical staff initially determined that Hurts could safely continue playing, and he appeared without limitations in the Eagles’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

However, the latest scan prompted the team to determine an appropriate course of treatment. The Eagles are in communication with the NFL, and Hurts’ return date remains uncertain.

Tanner McKee is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback has appeared in six career NFL games since being drafted in 2023 and has made two previous starts, both in Week 18 games.

McKee faces a difficult assignment as Philadelphia attempts to end a three-game losing streak. The Eagles, who are 2-3, are also dealing with significant injury concerns across their roster, including problems on the offensive line and uncertainty surrounding several running backs.

The team’s upcoming schedule includes games against NFC East rivals Dallas, Washington and the division-leading New York Giants before its Week 10 bye.

Hurts’ absence could have major implications for Philadelphia’s season. If the team continues to struggle during his recovery, it could face difficult decisions ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, including whether to trade players and prioritize future draft picks.

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