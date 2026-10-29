Brewers win First World series title in franchise history

Milwaukee defeats Tampa Bay 4-1 to end decades of waiting for a championship.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. : The Milwaukee Brewers made history Wednesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win their first World Series title and end decades of waiting for a championship.





Starter Jacob Misiorowski held Tampa Bay scoreless for 5⅔ innings, while timely hitting and a strong bullpen performance secured the championship at Tropicana Field.

The victory capped a remarkable season for Milwaukee, which won a major league-best 103 games in the regular season before advancing through the playoffs to claim its first championship.





Rookie Cooper Pratt opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. David Hamilton added another run in the fifth, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.





The Brewers extended their advantage in the sixth when William Contreras hit an RBI double and later scored on Pratt’s sacrifice fly, putting Milwaukee ahead 4-0.

Misiorowski kept the Rays off the scoreboard through 5⅔ innings before leaving with a right calf cramp. Milwaukee’s bullpen maintained control, although Tampa Bay scored once in the ninth on Chandler Simpson’s RBI double.





Closer Trevor Megill recorded the final out to seal the victory.





Contreras was named World Series Most Valuable Player after batting .381 with eight hits in 21 at-bats and four RBIs during the series.

Pratt, 22, also made history by recording hits in six consecutive World Series at-bats, setting a record for a rookie.





The Brewers reached the championship series after defeating the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and sweeping the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.





The championship ended a long wait for a franchise founded as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 before moving to Milwaukee the following year.





The Brewers had reached the World Series only once before, in 1982, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.





Milwaukee captain Christian Yelich said the city had waited a long time for the title and expressed excitement about bringing the championship home to its fans.

Misiorowski also thanked supporters for standing behind the team, becoming emotional as he reflected on the victory.