Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park

Monaco prosecutor Stéphane Thibault told Monaco Matin that the individual was, at this stage, only a suspect or witness, and that the circumstances surrounding the death remained under investigation.

MONACO: Antoine de Massy, a 29-year-old relative of Monaco’s royal family and cousin once removed of Prince Albert II, was found dead in a park in the Larvotto district, prompting police to detain a man for questioning.





Local media reported that the man was Ukrainian. However, Monaco prosecutor Stéphane Thibault told Monaco Matin that the individual was, at this stage, only a suspect or witness, and that the circumstances surrounding the death remained under investigation.





Thibault said authorities had not ruled out the possibility of an accident.





According to local reports, Antoine’s family contacted police after he failed to attend a family lunch on Sunday. Some media outlets reported that he had been seen leaving a nightclub with the man in the early hours of the morning.





A post-mortem examination is underway to establish the cause of death.





Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Express Condolences

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene expressed sadness over the death of their royal relative, who was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of the late Prince Rainier III.





In a statement, the princely couple said they were saddened to learn of Antoine’s death and extended their sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.





They also highlighted his passion for tennis and his connection to the sporting heritage of Monaco.





Who Was Antoine de Massy?





Antoine was the son of Christian de Massy, a sportsman, and Cécile Gelabale. His family ties made him a cousin once removed of Prince Albert II, who became Monaco’s sovereign prince in 2005.





Antoine studied international relations and affairs at Florida International University in Miami before developing a technology startup application.





A keen tennis player, he moved to Florida with his father to pursue the sport and had spoken about his ambition to reach the top of the professional game.





He cited Novak Djokovic as his tennis hero, praising the Serbian player’s sense of humor on the court.





Antoine had once said he hoped to become the world’s top-ranked tennis player, adding that reaching the top 20 would also be a significant achievement.





Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.