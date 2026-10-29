Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.85 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+1.75 PKR
Rs. 399.82/ltr
Headlines
Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan

Singapore's foreign minister to visit Pakistan as nations mark 60 years of ties

The two sides will also exchange a memorandum of understanding on disaster management cooperation between Pakistan's NDMA and Singapore's Civil Defence Force.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will travel to Islamabad on Oct. 30 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced Thursday.


The trip marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Singapore and precedes Singapore's assumption of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations chairmanship in 2027.


Dar and Balakrishnan will hold bilateral talks covering various aspects of relations between the two countries and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said. The two sides will also exchange a memorandum of understanding on disaster management cooperation between Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority and Singapore's Civil Defence Force.


Balakrishnan is also scheduled to call on Pakistan's leadership during the visit.


Pakistan and Singapore maintain cordial relations based on mutual respect and longstanding friendship, the Foreign Office said, adding that the visit reflects their shared commitment to strengthening and broadening bilateral cooperation.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated

Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot