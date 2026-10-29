Singapore's foreign minister to visit Pakistan as nations mark 60 years of ties

The two sides will also exchange a memorandum of understanding on disaster management cooperation between Pakistan's NDMA and Singapore's Civil Defence Force.

ISLAMABAD: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will travel to Islamabad on Oct. 30 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced Thursday.





The trip marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Singapore and precedes Singapore's assumption of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations chairmanship in 2027.

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Dar and Balakrishnan will hold bilateral talks covering various aspects of relations between the two countries and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said. The two sides will also exchange a memorandum of understanding on disaster management cooperation between Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority and Singapore's Civil Defence Force.





Balakrishnan is also scheduled to call on Pakistan's leadership during the visit.





Pakistan and Singapore maintain cordial relations based on mutual respect and longstanding friendship, the Foreign Office said, adding that the visit reflects their shared commitment to strengthening and broadening bilateral cooperation.