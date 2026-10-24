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Headlines
France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

The proposed visit could mark another step in efforts by Pakistan and Moscow to strengthen relations.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The two countries may also discuss broader economic opportunities and regional issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia during the first week of December, where he may meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss energy cooperation, economic ties and regional developments, according to government reports.


The proposed visit could mark another step in efforts by Pakistan and Moscow to strengthen relations, with energy supplies, including Russian oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas pipeline projects, expected to be among the key topics.


Pakistan is exploring ways to secure reliable energy supplies and diversify its fuel sources. Talks with Russia could offer opportunities for long-term cooperation, although any agreements would depend on commercial terms, technical requirements and government policies.


The two countries may also discuss broader economic opportunities and regional issues affecting their mutual interests. Closer cooperation could help both sides advance their economic and diplomatic priorities. Further details about the prime minister's schedule and the proposed agenda are expected as December approaches.


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