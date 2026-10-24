PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

The proposed visit could mark another step in efforts by Pakistan and Moscow to strengthen relations.

The two countries may also discuss broader economic opportunities and regional issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia during the first week of December, where he may meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss energy cooperation, economic ties and regional developments, according to government reports.





The proposed visit could mark another step in efforts by Pakistan and Moscow to strengthen relations, with energy supplies, including Russian oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas pipeline projects, expected to be among the key topics.





Pakistan is exploring ways to secure reliable energy supplies and diversify its fuel sources. Talks with Russia could offer opportunities for long-term cooperation, although any agreements would depend on commercial terms, technical requirements and government policies.





The two countries may also discuss broader economic opportunities and regional issues affecting their mutual interests. Closer cooperation could help both sides advance their economic and diplomatic priorities. Further details about the prime minister's schedule and the proposed agenda are expected as December approaches.



