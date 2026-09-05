Mustafa Kamal inaugurates first International Travelers Vaccination Center in Islamabad

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has inaugurated the International Travelers Vaccination Center, where people traveling to or from Pakistan will be able to receive the vaccinations they need.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has inaugurated the International Travelers Vaccination Center, where people traveling to or from Pakistan will be able to receive the vaccinations they need.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mustafa Kamal said people traveling abroad, as well as those arriving in Pakistan from other countries, should receive the required vaccinations. He said travelers, especially those going for Hajj and Umrah, must carry a meningitis vaccination certificate.

He said the newly established Travelers Vaccination Center would provide vaccination services to international travelers under one roof. The facility would also help strengthen preventive measures for people traveling abroad.

During the ceremony, Mustafa Kamal also responded to criticism over an old video of him. He said he had been involved in public service for around 20 to 21 years and had worked on roads and in hospitals late at night, including during rain and other difficult conditions.

The federal minister said the number of beds at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was increased during his tenure and that several facilities were also provided for patients. He said additional beds had to be installed at the hospital at the time, while ventilators were also provided for children.

Explaining the circumstances shown in the old video, Mustafa Kamal said the incident should be viewed in its full context. He said he was a human being and, like everyone else, experienced anger, sadness and happiness in different situations.

He said his anger during the incident was directed at his own people because of the way the incident had occurred. Mustafa Kamal said old videos should not be shared on social or mainstream media after being taken out of their original context.