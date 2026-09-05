CM Punjab announces seven more electric buses for Sargodha

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced seven more electric buses for Sargodha and directed members of the Provincial Assembly to closely monitor the Model Village, Suthra Punjab Program and clean drinking water projects in the district.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced seven more electric buses for Sargodha and directed members of the Provincial Assembly to closely monitor the Model Village, Suthra Punjab Program and clean drinking water projects in the district.

The chief minister issued the directives during a meeting with Sargodha MPAs. The lawmakers briefed her on ongoing development projects and shared positive public feedback on various government initiatives.

Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Minister Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Mansoor Azam, Mian Sultan Ranjha, Ikram-ul-Haq, Safdar Hussain Sahi, Rana Munawar Hussain, Taimur Ali Khan and Sardar Asim Sher Maken.

The lawmakers praised Maryam Nawaz for establishing and completing the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha in record time. They also thanked her for launching the electric bus service in the district.

They said thousands of people were benefiting from the service every day in Bhalwal, Bhera, Sillanwali, University, Shahinabad, Kot Momin and Tehsil Sahiwal. They described the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology as an “unforgettable” initiative and said the chief minister’s public welfare projects were receiving appreciation both in Pakistan and abroad.

The meeting also reviewed proposals and recommendations aimed at speeding up ongoing development projects.

Maryam Nawaz said she was pleased to see people, especially women and children, traveling comfortably on electric buses. She said every city, including Sargodha, was being developed and that all available resources were being used to provide better facilities to the public.

“Equitable and indiscriminate development in every part of Punjab is Nawaz Sharif’s vision,” she said.