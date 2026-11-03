Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots

Experts advise limiting outdoor activities during severe smog, especially near busy roads and heavily polluted areas.

Cold winter smog may be doing more than irritating your lungs; prolonged exposure to polluted air could also rob your skin of its youthful glow, causing wrinkles, dark spots, dryness and other signs of premature aging, dermatologists warn.





Dermatologists say prolonged exposure to smog can damage the skin's natural protective barrier and accelerate visible signs of aging.





According to Indian dermatologist Dr. Monica Bambroo, microscopic pollutants, particularly fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, can accumulate on the skin's surface and disrupt its natural defenses.





These particles can contribute to oxidative stress, increasing the activity of harmful free radicals that damage essential skin proteins, including collagen and elastin. These proteins help maintain skin firmness, smoothness and elasticity.





As collagen and elastin break down, the skin may lose its firmness, making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable. Dermatologist Dr. Praveen Bhanotkar said airborne pollutants can combine with exposure to sunlight, potentially increasing skin damage.





The effects may include dullness, premature wrinkles, dark spots, uneven skin tone, dryness, tightness, redness, irritation and increased sensitivity. Pollution may also aggravate existing skin conditions, including acne and eczema.





To protect the skin during the winter smog season, dermatologists recommend following a consistent skin care routine. Gently washing the face with a mild cleanser can help remove accumulated dust and pollutants without stripping away natural oils.





Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day can help protect against harmful ultraviolet rays, while a suitable moisturizer helps maintain hydration and strengthen the skin's protective barrier.





Experts also recommend eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which provide antioxidants that support overall skin health. Antioxidant-based skin care products may also help protect against environmental damage.





Limiting unnecessary outdoor activities during periods of severe air pollution, particularly near busy roads and areas with heavy vehicle emissions, can further reduce exposure.





As cold winter smog spreads across the region, protecting your skin may require more than a beauty routine it could be an important step in preventing the visible effects of environmental pollution.