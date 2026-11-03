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Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak

News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief across the gaming community.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
GTA community raised over $92,000 via a GoFundMe Campaign within days

AUSTIN: A heartbreaking loss has shaken the Grand Theft Auto gaming community after Jerry Fort, a terminally ill fan who hoped to play GTA 6 before his death, passed away just weeks before the highly anticipated game's release.

Jerry went viral in August after sharing a video on social media asking Rockstar Games to let him experience GTA 6 early because he had been battling a serious lung disease since he was 17.


At the time, Jerry was hospitalized and awaiting a lung transplant. He described the operation as dangerous and difficult while joking about the repeated delays surrounding the game's release.


His emotional appeal quickly spread across social media, drawing support from thousands of gamers who hoped he would live long enough to play the game.

According to IGN, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) community raised over $92,000 (surpassing initial tallies that crossed $50,000 to $67,000) for 25-year-old content creator Jerry Fort (known as Void Only) via a GoFundMe campaign within days.


Although Jerry underwent the transplant, he later experienced serious complications that affected his physical functioning. His sister eventually confirmed his death in a social media post, saying he had passed away over the weekend.


News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief across the gaming community. Fans shared heartfelt tributes, expressing sadness that he came so close to the game's release but never got the chance to play it.


"Bro was so close to release, life isn’t fair RIP." "Rest in peace man. I hope he is resting now i can't imagine how heartbroken his family is."


"This one actually hurts. the whole community was rooting for him. rest easy Jerry", while another said the entire gaming community had been rooting for him.


Others promised to honor his memory when GTA 6 arrives, with one player saying they would add "Void" to their gamer tag in tribute to Jerry.

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