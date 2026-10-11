Pakistani actress Meera denied entry into Canada, returned to U.S.

Meera, whose real name is Syeda Irtiza Rubab, was traveling from New York to Canada to attend a show when immigration officials stopped her and questioned her for several hours before returning her to the U.S.

Pakistani film actor Meera was denied entry into Canada by immigration authorities at the Niagara border and sent back to the United States, she told Pakistani media.





Meera, whose real name is Syeda Irtiza Rubab, was traveling from New York to Canada to attend a show when immigration officials stopped her and questioned her for several hours before returning her to the U.S.





The actor had previously visited Calgary, where she promoted her film "Psycho" and performed on stage. The precise reason for the latest immigration action has not been disclosed.





It is not the first time Meera has faced immigration difficulties abroad. She was previously refused entry into the United Kingdom and subjected to a 10-year entry ban by British immigration authorities.





Documents showed Meera was refused entry and subjected to restrictions on her movement following questioning by immigration officers at Heathrow Airport. Her mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, claimed the incident resulted from a misunderstanding during an immigration interview because Meera struggled to understand questions asked in English.





Although the 10-year ban subsequently expired, Meera continued to face difficulties obtaining a British visa. A fresh application was refused after her travel agent allegedly submitted incorrect information, leading British authorities to cite false representations.





In July 2025, Meera publicly appealed to the British government to grant her a visa so she could visit her sister, who was undergoing cancer treatment in London. She said her family and home were in London and that she had been unable to visit them for several years because of the immigration dispute.





Meera, who holds a U.S. Green Card, has frequently traveled to the United States for personal and professional engagements.





Her latest encounter with Canadian immigration authorities has brought renewed attention to her previous immigration difficulties in Britain.





"I still do not know why I was deported from Canada. I am trying to verify the facts. Immigration officials only asked me basic questions before deporting me. I suspect someone may have made a malicious complaint against me," Meera told media.