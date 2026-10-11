Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan

Authorities had not released the victims identities in the initial reports.

MACH: A truck’s reported brake failure sent it crashing into a passenger van near Zameendar Hotel in Mach, Balochistan, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 30 others, police said.





Both vehicles plunged into a ravine after the collision, leaving passengers dead and injured and triggering an emergency rescue operation.





Police said the truck reportedly lost control after its brakes failed, causing the crash. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to recover victims and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities.





Moving the injured to hospitals proved difficult, while efforts were underway to transfer them to Quetta for further medical treatment.





Authorities had not released the victims' identities in the initial reports. The final death toll and number of injured may change as rescue and medical operations continue. Police said an investigation was underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.





The accident highlights the dangers of road travel on Balochistan’s highways, where vehicle failures and difficult access to emergency medical services can complicate rescue efforts.