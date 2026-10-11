FBR integrates 13,731 retailers, restaurants with POS system

The total number of integrated branches and outlets of Tier-I retailers, textile and leather retailers and restaurants now stands at 37,770.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has integrated 13,731 big retailers, textile and leather retailers and restaurants with its Point of Sales system as of September 2026 as part of efforts to document transactions of Tier-I retailers and hotels and restaurants.





The total number of integrated branches and outlets of Tier-I retailers, textile and leather retailers and restaurants now stands at 37,770, according to figures compiled by the FBR through September.





Of the total, 12,016 Tier-I retailers were registered with the POS system, with 25,208 of their branches integrated.





The data showed 1,152 restaurants were registered with the system, while 1,792 restaurant branches have been integrated with the FBR's system.





A total of 563 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR, while 10,770 of their branches have been integrated.