Last surviving sibling of the king mourns Harald V’s death

The Royal Court has shared an update about a senior member of the royal family, touching the hearts of royal watchers.

The Royal Court has shared an update about a senior member of the royal family, touching the hearts of royal watchers.

The Norwegian royal family is mourning the death of King Harald V, who died at the age of 89 on Aug. 28, 2026, at Oslo University Hospital. The entire family attended the emotional ceremony.

Harald’s wife, Queen Sonja, was particularly emotional as their wedding anniversary fell on the same day. The following day, the new King Haakon was formally appointed after taking the oath.

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In the latest statement from the royal family, Princess Astrid, the second daughter of King Olav V and Crown Princess Märtha and the older sister of King Harald V, was seen sitting beside her brother’s coffin.

The emotional image showed Astrid facing the loss of another close family member. She has now outlived both of her younger siblings.

“My heart goes out to Princess Astrid, the oldest surviving descendant of Queen Victoria,” one royal watcher said.

Another wrote, “In a family, one sibling will have to be the last one to see the departure of the rest. It must be very hard for Princess Astrid to see her elder sister and younger brother have predeceased her.”

Another royal user said, “She both survived her little sister, and now her little brother. What a sadness for her.”

Astrid served as Norway’s first lady from 1954 until her brother married in 1968. She remains active in patronages supporting dyslexia, cancer research and cultural organizations.