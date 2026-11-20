Zulfi Bukhari named among new generation of influential global political figures

The magazine said that despite coming from different political traditions and backgrounds, the politicians shared an ability to communicate beyond conventional political channels





LONDON: British-Pakistani politician and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government minister Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, popularly known as Zulfi Bukhari, has been named among a new generation of influential global political figures reshaping political power and redefining leadership across the world.





London-based The Luxurist magazine has included Bukhari in its prestigious international list, titled “The New Generation of Global Politicians Changing the Face of Power”.





He has been featured alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, newly elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed, American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah.





The magazine's selection highlights emerging and younger political figures challenging traditional political structures, embracing digital influence and connecting with new generations of voters.





In its profile, the publication praised Bukhari's international political connections, business background, contemporary communication style and ability to engage audiences across different cultures. It described him as occupying a distinctive position in Pakistani public life by combining political experience, international business exposure and a globally connected outlook.





The magazine noted that his upbringing between London and Pakistan, coupled with his international exposure, had given him particular visibility among younger Pakistanis and the overseas Pakistani diaspora. It also described him as a strategic thinker with a strong understanding of international affairs and an extensive network spanning business, media and public affairs.





“With his cosmopolitan background, contemporary communication style, ability to operate comfortably across cultures and an unmistakably charismatic, easy-on-the-eyes presence, Bukhari represents a new generation of globally connected Pakistani political figures,” the magazine wrote.





Bukhari, a close associate of former prime minister Imran Khan, served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development during the PTI government.





He has remained associated with Khan and the PTI and maintained a prominent international political profile, particularly among overseas Pakistanis in Britain and other countries.





Bukhari left Pakistan shortly before Imran Khan's arrest. He currently divides his time between London, Dubai and European countries, campaigning for the former prime minister. He also faces several cases in Pakistan instituted following the ouster of the PTI government.





The magazine's recognition places Bukhari alongside politicians who have attracted international attention through their political campaigns, public engagement and unconventional approaches to leadership.





Among them is Zohran Mamdani, who became New York City's mayor in January 2026 following a campaign focused on affordable housing, public transport and the rising cost of living. His political rise has attracted considerable attention for its grassroots approach and strong engagement with younger voters.





Another prominent figure is Abdul El-Sayed, an Egyptian-American physician and public health campaigner whom the magazine identifies as Michigan's newly elected US senator. His political profile has focused on healthcare, economic opportunity and social justice.





The list also features Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of America's best-known progressive politicians, who has built an international following through her advocacy on climate change, economic inequality, healthcare and workers' rights.

From South Asia, the magazine selected Tejasvi Surya, an Indian parliamentarian representing Bengaluru South, and Balendra Shah, Nepal's former Kathmandu mayor and current prime minister. Shah's background as a rapper and engineer has contributed to his unconventional political identity.





Other figures on the list include Huang Jie, Taiwan's first openly LGBTQ+ national legislator; Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa; Eduardo Leite, governor of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state; and Eve Borg Bonello, one of Malta's youngest parliamentary figures.





The magazine said that despite coming from different political traditions and backgrounds, the politicians shared an ability to communicate beyond conventional political channels and engage audiences on issues affecting everyday life.





It identified economic inequality, affordability, democratic participation, representation and accountability as some of the central issues shaping the next generation of global political leadership.

Bukhari's inclusion makes him the Pakistani representative in the magazine's selection of 10 international political figures, placing him alongside politicians from the United States, India, Taiwan, Ecuador, Brazil, Malta and Nepal.



