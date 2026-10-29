Pentagon's top military planner ousted amid talk of renewed Iran action

Separately, Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iran engaging one of the country's most powerful hard-liners in an effort to revive peace negotiations.

WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the Pentagon's top military planner, Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, amid concerns that Washington may resume strikes on Iran after next week's midterm elections.





Sylvia was removed as head of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff, the Associated Press reported. No reason was given for his dismissal, and no replacement was named. ABC News reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Sylvia has retired.





The AP also reported that U.S. officials have told some Middle Eastern countries to prepare for potential renewed military action against Iran after the midterms, as well as for possible Iranian retaliation.





Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iran engaging one of the country's most powerful hard-liners in an effort to revive peace negotiations.





President Donald Trump downplayed the idea of peace talks, telling reporters: "They need help with medical supplies and various things." He added, "He asked me what I thought. I said, 'If you want to do that, that's OK.'"





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X late Wednesday that "Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed." He said Iran remains in "close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."

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The 7-day plan was proposed last month. Tehran said the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored if necessary conditions are met, reportedly including an end to hostilities and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Tehran would then reopen the strait to normal commercial shipping and resume negotiations with Washington.