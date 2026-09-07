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Fatima Sana fined by ICC for code of conduct violation

According to the ICC, Sana committed a Level 1 violation under Article 2.5, which covers language, actions or gestures.

Web Desk September 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10% of her match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup match against India.

According to the ICC, Sana committed a Level 1 violation under Article 2.5, which covers language, actions or gestures that could provoke an opposing batter after their dismissal.

The incident occurred during the second over of India’s innings when Sana gestured toward the pavilion after dismissing opener Shafali Verma.

The ICC also added one demerit point to Sana’s disciplinary record. It is her second offense within a 24-month period, taking her total to two demerit points.

Sana previously received one demerit point on August 6, 2025, during the first T20 International of Pakistan’s series against Ireland in Dublin.

Sana admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Rani Das, meaning a formal hearing was not required.

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