Saturday, October 17, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia

British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed

Satterley, 40, died on Sept. 27, one day after competing at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “All Out” pay-per-view event.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CHICAGO: British professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, widely known to fans as Pac, died last month from bronchial asthma, the Cook County medical examiner’s office in Illinois confirmed. His death was ruled natural.

Satterley, 40, died on Sept. 27, one day after competing at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) “All Out” pay-per-view event. His death shocked the professional wrestling community and prompted tributes from fellow wrestlers, fans and colleagues worldwide.

The New York Post first reported the cause of death. Satterley was found in Des Plaines, about 2 miles north of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley rose through the British independent wrestling circuit before establishing himself in Japan and the United States. He became known for his hard-hitting style, remarkable aerial moves, speed and technical precision.

Over the course of his career, he competed for several major wrestling promotions, including AEW, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. During his WWE career, he wrestled under the name Adrian Neville.

At AEW, Satterley adopted the nickname “The Bastard” and became a prominent figure through his explosive performances and intense on-screen persona. He was also praised for his compelling microphone work and ability to captivate audiences while remaining committed to his character.

Despite his intimidating wrestling persona, tributes following his death highlighted his humility and kindness outside the ring.

Marina Shafir, a fellow member of AEW’s Death Riders stable, remembered Satterley at an independent wrestling show held hours after his death.

“He was just so modest about how fascinating he was,” Shafir said. “I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t share time and space with this man.”

AEW later dedicated an episode of its weekly “Dynamite” show to honoring Satterley, who was also known as “The Man That Gravity Forgot.”

In a statement read during the tribute, his family praised his legacy as one of the United Kingdom’s greatest wrestlers while emphasizing his character beyond the sport.

“He exemplified what it meant to be a decent human being, an honorable man with principles, who adored his family and his sausage dog son, Wolfie,” the family said.

His wife, Natalie, also paid tribute to him on Instagram, thanking him “for our beautiful life.”

“We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want,” she wrote. “But we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day.”

Recommended

WWE and AEW wrestler dies at 40

WWE and AEW wrestler dies at 40
PAC urges action against government scholarship holders who fail to return

PAC urges action against government scholarship holders who fail to return
PTI finalizes Sheikh Waqas Akarm name for PAC chairmanship slot

PTI finalizes Sheikh Waqas Akarm name for PAC chairmanship slot
PTI, SIC nominates Sher Afzal Marwat as Chairman PAC

PTI, SIC nominates Sher Afzal Marwat as Chairman PAC
PTI founder nominates Sher Afzal Marwat as Chairman of PAC

PTI founder nominates Sher Afzal Marwat as Chairman of PAC
Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future

Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future
Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back

Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back
Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash

Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash
England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453

England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453
South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title

South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title
Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut

Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut
Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka

Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka