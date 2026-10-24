Sindh forms JIT, two more committees to probe Mir Raza Ali murder case

The JIT will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Baloch.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) and two additional investigative committees to probe the killing of Mir Raza Ali, beginning implementation of recommendations made by a judicial commission.





The JIT will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Baloch and will include senior representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau(IB), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency(NCCIA).





The provincial government has sent letters to the relevant institutions, asking them to nominate officers for the team.





Separately, the Sindh government has proposed forming another committee led by a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer of grade 20 or above to conduct further investigations in line with the judicial commission’s recommendations. The provincial government has written to the federal Interior Ministry, requesting the nomination of a senior FIA officer.





The proposed committee will also include DIG Irfan Ali Baloch and DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh.





The government has additionally established a one-member inquiry committee headed by Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Zulfiqar Ali Larak to examine the role of police officers and personnel named in the judicial commission’s report. DIG West Irfan Ali Baloch will assist the committee.





According to an official notification, the committee will assess the competence and performance of the named officers and personnel, evaluate overall police performance, and further investigate Inspector Ghaus’s role in the burning of the crime scene. It will submit a report containing its findings and recommendations to the Sindh inspector general of police.





The Sindh Home Department has also written to the provincial police chief regarding action against officers and personnel named in the judicial commission’s report. The commission’s observations and recommendations from a subcommittee of the provincial cabinet have also been forwarded to the police chief.





The Home Department has separately contacted the provincial health secretary in light of the judicial commission’s findings.





Meanwhile, the cabinet subcommittee has recommended removing Dr. Usama Sheikh, who conducted Mir Raza Ali’s initial postmortem examination, from his position and sending him for two years of training.