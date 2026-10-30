Security forces foil five-drone attack on Kharan checkpost

All five drones were shot down before reaching the security installation in Balochistan’s Albat area, with no casualties or property damage reported.

QUETTA: Five drones targeting a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Kharan district were shot down by security forces before they could strike the installation, preventing a potential attack, security sources said.





The attempted attack took place in the Albat area, where militants identified by security sources as members of Fitna al-Hindustan allegedly deployed low-flying drones to target the checkpost.





Security personnel responded promptly and destroyed all five drones before they could reach their target, the sources said.





No casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.





Security sources credited the timely response with preventing harm and reiterated the forces’ commitment to combating militancy and maintaining peace and security across Balochistan.