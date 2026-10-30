Security forces foil five-drone attack on Kharan checkpost

Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
31-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+2.29 PKR
Rs. 402.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Security forces foil five-drone attack on Kharan checkpost

All five drones were shot down before reaching the security installation in Balochistan’s Albat area, with no casualties or property damage reported.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Balochistan’

QUETTA: Five drones targeting a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Kharan district were shot down by security forces before they could strike the installation, preventing a potential attack, security sources said.


The attempted attack took place in the Albat area, where militants identified by security sources as members of Fitna al-Hindustan allegedly deployed low-flying drones to target the checkpost.


Security personnel responded promptly and destroyed all five drones before they could reach their target, the sources said.


No casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.


Security sources credited the timely response with preventing harm and reiterated the forces’ commitment to combating militancy and maintaining peace and security across Balochistan.

Recommended

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation
Security forces killed 4 militants in Balochistan operations; army major dies in IED blast

Security forces killed 4 militants in Balochistan operations; army major dies in IED blast
Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists

Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists
Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations

Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations
Security agencies unmask Baloch Unity Committee’s terror links

Security agencies unmask Baloch Unity Committee’s terror links
Eight Indian-backed militants killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Eight Indian-backed militants killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR
Govt vows decisive action against Fitna al-Hindustan after Khuzdar attack

Govt vows decisive action against Fitna al-Hindustan after Khuzdar attack
Five militants killed in suicide bombing in Quetta

Five militants killed in suicide bombing in Quetta
Mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

Mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar operation

Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar operation
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan