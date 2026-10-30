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Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026

The holiday has been included in the annual holiday schedule.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Employees and students who follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy three consecutive days off

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis will enjoy a nationwide public holiday on Monday, November 9, as the federal government has officially announced closures to mark Iqbal Day.


According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, all government offices, educational institutions and other relevant departments across the country will remain closed on November 9, 2026.


The holiday has been included in the annual holiday schedule issued by the Cabinet Division on January 19, 2026. All ministries and government departments have been directed to implement the decision.


The announcement also means employees and students who follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy three consecutive days off, from November 7 to 9.


Normal office operations and educational activities will resume on Tuesday, November 10, following the public holiday.

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