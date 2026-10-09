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Madhubala’s elephant health still critical as treatment continues

A team of international experts led by Dr. Amir Khalil of Four Paws examined the ailing elephant.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Madhubala, a 22-year-old elephant at Karachi’s Safari Park, is facing serious health problems, and her full recovery could take several weeks, a foreign veterinary expert said Friday.

A team of international experts led by Dr. Amir Khalil of Four Paws examined the ailing elephant and collected blood samples for testing. The team also reviewed her treatment and specialized care arrangements.

Khalil told media that Madhubala had been suffering from various illnesses since last year, affecting her physical condition and immune system. Although she is now free of tuberculosis (TB), the lingering effects of the disease have left her with serious health complications.

Her weakened hind legs, swelling and cracked toenails are among the major concerns. These conditions have affected her mobility, leaving her unable to stand up easily on her own. She may require a crane to help her get back on her feet if she falls, Khalil said.

Madhubala has also been losing weight despite having no bacterial infection. However, experts have observed some signs of improvement and hope her condition will improve with appropriate treatment and intensive care.

Khalil said her recovery would require more than medication. A comprehensive care plan includes nutritional support, physiotherapy and specialized supplements, including multivitamins and minerals. Measures will also be taken to support her liver health.

Daily water massages and physiotherapy will be used to improve blood circulation in her leg muscles. Swimming will also form part of the treatment to encourage movement and strengthen her legs.

Khalil noted that treating elephants requires specialized expertise, as even administering injections can be difficult.

Pakistani and international experts are working together to improve Madhubala’s condition, but she will need intensive care and several more weeks to recover fully, he said.

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