Healthy winter drinks to keep you warm and healthy

Here are five delicious and relatively healthy drinks that can help you stay warm during the colder months.

A warm cup of your favourite drink can make chilly winter evenings more enjoyable. However, some popular hot beverages contain excessive amounts of sugar and cream, adding unnecessary calories to your diet.





Here are five delicious and relatively healthy drinks that can help you stay warm during the colder months.





1. Hot Chocolate





Chocolate lovers can prepare a healthier version of hot chocolate at home using unsweetened cocoa powder, their preferred milk and a small amount of sugar. This helps reduce unnecessary added sugar and cream.





2. Turmeric and Ginger Milk





Add turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cardamom to warm milk to prepare a fragrant winter drink. These spices contain natural compounds known for their anti-inflammatory properties.





3. Warm Apple and Cinnamon Drink





Heat apple juice with cinnamon and a few drops of lemon juice to make a flavourful winter beverage. Using unsweetened apple juice is a healthier option.





4. Warm Lemon Water





Add fresh lemon juice to lukewarm water for a simple and refreshing drink. It can help maintain hydration during winter.





5. Russian Tea





This distinctive beverage is prepared using black tea, apple and citrus juices, cinnamon and cloves. Its rich aroma and fruity flavour make it an enjoyable choice for cold winter evenings.





These warm beverages offer delicious alternatives for the winter season. Choosing unsweetened ingredients and limiting added sugar can make them healthier additions to your daily routine.