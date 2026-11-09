Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum

A smartly turned-out Pakistan Navy contingent took over ceremonial guard duties from Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) at the mausoleum.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Navy assumed guard duties at the mausoleum of national poet and philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal during a change of guard ceremony marking his 149th birth anniversary on Monday.





A smartly turned-out Pakistan Navy contingent took over ceremonial guard duties from Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) at the mausoleum.





Pakistan Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Misbah Ul Amin attended the ceremony as the chief guest.





He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the officers, sailors and civilian personnel of the Pakistan Navy.





He also offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitors' book, paying tribute to Allama Iqbal's contributions as a poet, philosopher and visionary behind the concept of an independent Muslim state in the subcontinent.





The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of members of the public.