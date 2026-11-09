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Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh

Foreign Office spokesperson said the attempted attack caused no casualties but demonstrated disregard for human life and regional security by targeting civilian infrastructure.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned an attempted Houthi attack targeting an administrative building belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh, reaffirming its support for Saudi Arabia’s security and sovereignty.


In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the attempted attack caused no casualties but demonstrated disregard for human life and regional security by targeting civilian infrastructure.


Pakistan called on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally halt attacks against Saudi Arabia, describing the aggression as unjustified and unprovoked.


The spokesperson also praised the timely response and vigilance of Saudi authorities in handling the incident.


The Foreign Office said Pakistan stood firmly alongside the Saudi leadership and people, supporting all necessary measures to safeguard the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.


It stressed that Saudi Arabia’s security was of great importance to Pakistan and reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the Saudi people.


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