Shocking death of TV anchor Rabia Ahsan puts husband under police investigation

Police officials said there had been no reported disagreement between the couple before the incident.

Ahsan also told investigators that Rabia's mother and sister could provide information about the incident

RAWALPINDI: A female television anchor was found shot dead inside her home in Rawalpindi's Gulshanabad area on Adiala Road, prompting police to take her husband into custody as investigators work to determine how the fatal shooting occurred.





The deceased was identified as Rabia Ahsan, who worked as an anchor at a private television channel. According to rescue officials and police, her body was discovered inside her residence after she sustained a gunshot wound.





City Police Officer Rawalpindi confirmed that Rabia's husband, identified as Ahsan, had been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.





In his initial statement to police, Ahsan claimed that the gun went off accidentally and that he had not intentionally fired the shot that struck his wife.





Police officials said there had been no reported disagreement between the couple before the incident. Rabia's mother and sisters were also reportedly present inside the house when the shooting occurred.





Ahsan also told investigators that Rabia's mother and sister could provide information about the incident, as they were at home at the time.





Police are recording statements from family members and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting to establish exactly what happened. Authorities have not yet announced any final findings, and the investigation remains underway.